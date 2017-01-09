[an error occurred while processing this directive]
Motorsports News
Monday, 09 January 2017
- PREVIEW: Honda Adds All-New Dedicated Hybrid Model Revealed At 2017 Detroit Auto Show
- Adient's production-ready "Luxury By Design" seating solution debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show
- AAA Honors Area Police for Traffic Safety Efforts
- Navig8 Product Tankers Inc. Takes Delivery of its Sixth Newbuilding Product Tanker from Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited
- Driving New Mobility -- HELLAs Leading Lighting and Electronics Technology at the 2017 North American International Auto Show
- At NADA, Dealer-FX to Reveal How Auto Dealership Service Departments Use ONE Platform to Create an Excellent Customer Experience, Shorter Cycle Times, Better Capacity Utilization and Improved Performance Metrics
- A Worth Waiting For Preview: 2018 Toyota Camry Revealed At 2017 Detroit Auto Show
- PREVIEW: 2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut
- 2017 Detroit Auto Show: Nissan Unveils Vmotion 2.0
- Lexus Reveals 2018 LS 500 At 2017 North American International Auto Show
- 2017 NAIAS - Nissan Qashqai Debuts
- Innovative 2017 Honda Ridgeline Wins "North American Truck of the Year" Award
- 2017 NAIAS - The EV Charging System of Tomorrow
- Ford Reveals New F-150; Bronco is Back; All-New Ranger Coming to North America; Company Presents Vision for City of Tomorrow
- AAMCO Franchise to Exhibit at Franchise Expo South in Dallas
- DDPai Made World Debut of X2 Pro - Dual Channel Digital Social Car Camera at CES 2017
- Kapsch TrafficCom Awarded Contract to be Toll System Provider for I-77 Express Lanes Project
- Japanese Leading Metasearch Company Using Tavisca's Mapping Solution
- Matthias Wissmann, President of the VDA, States: German Automotive Industry has Strong Production in the US
- Michigan State University to Demonstrate Autonomous Vehicle Computer Vision, Radars and Antenna Design at NAIAS 2017 AutoMobili-D in Detroit, Jan. 8-12
- Polaris Industries to Wind Down Victory Motorcycles Operations Strengthening its Position in the Powersports Industry
- Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Report Significant Gains in Data Timeliness Through Epicor 'Net Adds' Capability
- CarGurus Releases 2016's Most Sought After Used Cars
- Mariano Costamagna Transitions from Westport Fuel Systems Board of Directors
- RECARO Automotive Seating unveils three performance seat concepts for all market segments
- All-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year
- TrueCar Announces Latest Updates to “Dealer Pledge” Initiative
- Samsung SDI Presents an Innovative Next Generation Battery With Fast Charging Capability and High Energy Density That Enables Electric Vehicles (EV) to Drive 600km
- Trafficware Launches Synchro 10 Supporting Latest Edition of the Highway Capacity Manual
- NASCAR Tech Student Receives Outstanding Student Award
- News from Bell Truck and Van - Hargreaves plays it safe with Mercedes-Benz Arocs
- First-Ever Interactive Digital License Plate Debuts at Detroit Auto Show's Automobili-D
- Mobility for tomorrow: Schaeffler's innovative solutions for the North American market
- Scania Takes Lead With Full-scale Autonomous Truck Platoon
- 2017 Detroit Auto Show: Chevrolet Bolt, Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Ridgeline Named 2017 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year
- NHTSA RECALLS WEEKLY INDEX - January 9, 2017
- Autotrader Study Finds 48 Percent of Car Buyers Prioritize In-Vehicle Technology Over Brand or Body Style
- Canada's Minister Bains and Minister Duguid To Announce Support for Automotive Manufacturing
- LIVE Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Automobili-D Keynote at 2017 Detroit Auto Show - 3PM ET +VIDEO
- LIVE Fiat-Chrysler From 2017 Detroit Auto Show - 1PM ET +VIDEO
- LIVE Nissan Press Conference From 2017 Detroit Auto Show - 11:30AM ET +VIDEO
- LIVE Fiat-Chrysler From 2017 Detroit Auto Show - 10:15AM ET +VIDEO
- FCA US Expands Jeep Product Lineup With $1 Billion in New USA Investment and 2,000 New Jobs
- VW I.D. Buzz Concept Makes World Debut at 2017 Detroit Auto Show
- GAC Motor To Host Global Release of Three Most Anticipated Vehicles at 2017 NAIAS
- Toyota To Exhibit More Than 45 Vehicles at 2017 Detroit Auto Show
- 2018 Kia Stinger Makes World Debut At North American International Auto Show +VIDEO
- Nissan TITAN Named 2017 Pickup Truck of the Year +VIDEO
- Toyota Turns Detroit Auto Show Focus to Helping the Community By Donating Winter Boots and Socks to Women and Children In Need
Features and Columns
